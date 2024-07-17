Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 510.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Atkore by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after acquiring an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 133,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,699 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day moving average is $157.56.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 7.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

