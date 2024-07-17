Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 333.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $183.17 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.34 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,173 shares in the company, valued at $74,921,364.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,096 shares of company stock worth $48,729,075. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.06.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

