Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.41.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $183.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.75 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,921,364.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,921,364.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,096 shares of company stock valued at $48,729,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

