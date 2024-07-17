Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,166 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,210 shares of company stock worth $39,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $667.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

