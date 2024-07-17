Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

