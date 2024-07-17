Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

