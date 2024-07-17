Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 50,922 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 164.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VPU stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

