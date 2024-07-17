Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 471 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE AMP opened at $429.32 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

