Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,318 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $193.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

