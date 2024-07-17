Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,143 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

