Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,298 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,959,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $22,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $21,571,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $17,897,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

GBTC stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.