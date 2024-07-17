Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 11.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -143.75%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

