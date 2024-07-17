Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $124,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 69.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,923,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

