Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $139,000 Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,707,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HMY opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

