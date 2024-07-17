Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

