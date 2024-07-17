Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 397,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 494,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 39,621 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $1,852,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,069,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,582,000 after buying an additional 600,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

