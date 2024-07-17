Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 37,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PHT opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

