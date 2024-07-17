Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $200,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83,037 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,448,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 691,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

