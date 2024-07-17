Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $592,392,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,858,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Connections by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.42.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

