Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $988.07 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $924.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $934.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

