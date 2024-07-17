Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $216,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 81,063,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,260,000 after purchasing an additional 443,568 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $444,487,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,034,000 after purchasing an additional 845,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.