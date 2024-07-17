Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $225,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

