Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,284 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,347,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 58.6% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 29,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,741.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,800 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,819.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,230 shares of company stock valued at $351,008. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 121.79%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

