Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,678,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 619,519 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 376,278 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 382,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $927.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.58%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

