Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IX. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 573.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IX opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

