Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,894 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.