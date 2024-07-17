Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,417 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 927,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,084,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 888,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

