Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

