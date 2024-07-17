Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

