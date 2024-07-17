Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

YMM stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

