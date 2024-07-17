Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $509.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.71 and a 200-day moving average of $490.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

