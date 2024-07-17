Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.62.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.62 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.77. The stock has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

