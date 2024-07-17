Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CM opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

