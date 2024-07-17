Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 29.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Nomura Profile

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

