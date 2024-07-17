Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

