Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,416,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,948,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,649,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,928,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $11,241,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

