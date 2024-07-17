Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,912 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,148,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 129,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

