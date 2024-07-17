Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $117.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.