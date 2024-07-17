Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.60.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $495.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.08. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $282.49 and a one year high of $503.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.