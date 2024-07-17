Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,498,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Vipshop by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.1 %

VIPS stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

