Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.91. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 2,407,905 shares changing hands.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.75.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- High-Profile EV Stock: A Long Shot, Loser or Legend-Killer?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is It Time to Step Back into This Retailer’s Stock?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- This Aviation Stock Takes Flight on Cathie Wood Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.