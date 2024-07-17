Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.91. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 2,407,905 shares changing hands.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.75.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

