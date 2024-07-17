AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after purchasing an additional 204,186 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

AVB opened at $205.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $208.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

