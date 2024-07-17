Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 814,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of AVAH opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.07.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.