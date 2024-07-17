AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $907,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

