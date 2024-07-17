AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AvePoint Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,351,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $907,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.