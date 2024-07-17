Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

ASM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,059,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.