Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.
ASM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ASM
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,059,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avino Silver & Gold Mines
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.