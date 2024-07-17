Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,059,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 2.30% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

