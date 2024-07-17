AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,785,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,246,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,034,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,054,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

