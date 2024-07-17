Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $319.43 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

