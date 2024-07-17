Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of BNMDF opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
About Banca Mediolanum
