Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,108,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,948,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,540.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMDPF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.