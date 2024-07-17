Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,108,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,948,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,540.0 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BMDPF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
